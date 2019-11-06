Nov. 6, 1994
AUBURN — Surrounded by a room full of photo albums, mounted pictures and newspaper clippings of days past, Troy McKinley gazed at a set of pictures taken when kids at the Booker T. Washington Community Center took a trip to the Buffalo Zoo.
"That's my cousin Lawrence, that's my cousin Jahmad, that's Alexandria," the 9-year-old boy said. "Boy, we had a zoo."
You have free articles remaining.
It was another night for pictures on Friday, as the BTW Center celebrated its 67th anniversary in the community. And the cameras were flashing.
Senior citizens came. Public officials put in an appearance. And, of course, the children of the center were there, waiting to get a piece of cake and a glass of cider. They all came dressed in spiffy clothes, with smiles to match.
"This has gone on for a long time," acting board President Virginia Reddick said at the beginning of the program. "And it's going to go on for a very, very long time."