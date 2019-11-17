Nov. 17, 1994
CAYUGA COUNTY — The Cayuga County park system is more than Emersom Park.
It's beachfront on Lake Ontario, trails along the Erie Canal, and wetlands at the southern tip of Owasco Lake.
But some county officials say Emerson Park gets all the attention, while other county-owned property may be given short shrift. That's why they're proposing to restructure the county Parks Commission, which could include hiring a part-time administrator.
You have free articles remaining.
County Planner Bob Brower said he has added $28,000 to the planning department's budget to fund a restructured commission.
But both Brower and Ralph Standbrook, the chairman of the county Legislature and its budget officer, say that funding for the department could be pulled from the budget before it is passed — hindering the plan but not necessarily dooming it.
The restructured commission would make use of volunteers, under the supervision of county staff. Advisory councils would be set up to manage county-owned recreational property. And local town and village residents would have input into the use and development of the property.