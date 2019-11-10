Nov. 10, 1994
AUBURN — Until this week, Marshall's Clothing had been an Auburn business for 123 years. Today's Bread had been one for just a year.
Today, both businesses are in Skaneateles.
Comparing downtown Auburn and downtown Skaneateles may be akin to comparing apples and oranges.
But the bustling main strip of the scenic Onondaga County village, five miles from Auburn, is capable of evoking more than a touch of envy from some business owners here; several other specialty retailers have also moved east.
Upscale shops, galleries and restaurants line Genesee Street and Jordan Street in Skaneateles. Pedestrians in large numbers stroll the sidewalks, window shop and browse.
The village's lakeside location makes a walk through town a scenic one for visitors — and profitable for merchants.
"Skaneateles is like a big outdoor mall," said John McCarthy, who moved his photography studio from Auburn five months ago. "Even if they don't come in, we see hundreds of them a day."