Nov. 18, 1994
AUBURN — People who have noticed a lot of activity and material outside Touch of Elegance at 129 Genesee St. may have thought the store was closing. Wrong, says owner Rita Moore. Actually, Moore is expanding, melding three concepts hitherto unconnected. Around here, anyway.
Moore is putting her china and bridal wares on the second floor of the shop, the gifts in the front of the first floor, and video rental in the back of the first floor. She's also changing the name, albeit slowly, to Carin's Co., after her daughter.
Oh — there's also going to be a coffee bar featuring six flavors of coffee, cappuccino and espresso.
This may sound like an improbably marriage of products, but Moore said the mix is intended to draw a wide range of customers.
"When I first bought the store, I wanted it to be an emporium, where people came for a variety of things," Moore said.
"Were in a convenience mode. People want to go and get a lot of things done at once."
Moore is betting heavily on the product mix and longer hours. From now on, the store will be open until 10 p.m. seven days a week.
"Downtown Auburn is rather conservative," Moore said. "Anything different has a tone of craziness."