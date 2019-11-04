Nov. 4, 1994
SCIPIO CENTER — Fire broke out shortly after 7 this morning at a restaurant on Route 34.
The blaze destroyed the kitchen of Club 34 and damaged other rooms in the restaurant. No one was working at the restaurant at the time.
Scipio Fire Chief David Perkins said the fire was knocked down in about 15 minutes. He said it likely started in the kitchen. The building was empty when he arrived at the scene, he said.
Terri Zirbel, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Harry, said the restaurant usually opens at 8 a.m. to serve coffee. She said that when she arrived at the scene, the kitchen area was filled with smoke and flames were coming out of the vents in the rear of the building.
"I've never seen such destruction," she said.