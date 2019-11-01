{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Weedsport's Amy Stanton (11) and Jennifer Randall (41) react after their team's loss to Morrisville-Eaton in the Section III Class D field hockey championship at the Carrier Dome.

 The Citizen file

Nov. 1, 1994

SYRACUSE — It was over so suddenly.

The Weedsport Central field hockey team had its sectional title dreams end Monday when Morrisville-Eaton scored with just 1:35 left to play.

Morrisville-Eaton held on for a 1-0 win and the Section III, Class D championship at the Carrier Dome. Last season, Morrisville-Eaton won the sectional title over Weedsport by the same score.

"In the second half, it was as even a game as you could play," Morrisville-Eaton coach Patricia Vaughan said. "It was a good game. I was pleased with both teams."

The game-winner came fast as Morrisville-Eaton's Kelly Orth inbounded the ball to Marybeth Lord, who swept it past Weedsport goalie Michelle Hinman.

"Lord was in the exact right position," Vaughan said. "We practice that quite a bit and it was a beautiful center by Orth. That's our major offensive concept."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

