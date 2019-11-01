Nov. 1, 1994
SYRACUSE — It was over so suddenly.
The Weedsport Central field hockey team had its sectional title dreams end Monday when Morrisville-Eaton scored with just 1:35 left to play.
Morrisville-Eaton held on for a 1-0 win and the Section III, Class D championship at the Carrier Dome. Last season, Morrisville-Eaton won the sectional title over Weedsport by the same score.
"In the second half, it was as even a game as you could play," Morrisville-Eaton coach Patricia Vaughan said. "It was a good game. I was pleased with both teams."
The game-winner came fast as Morrisville-Eaton's Kelly Orth inbounded the ball to Marybeth Lord, who swept it past Weedsport goalie Michelle Hinman.
"Lord was in the exact right position," Vaughan said. "We practice that quite a bit and it was a beautiful center by Orth. That's our major offensive concept."