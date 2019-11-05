Nov. 6, 1994
(No paper Nov. 5, 1994)
SYRACUSE — After watching Mohawk running back Steve Roginski run wild against Hamilton and watching his middle linebacker Tim Rouse go down for the season last week, Weedsport head coach Ed Bambury was about to scrap his defense that had allowed only seven first-half points and try something new.
"We changed the whole defense for (Roginski)," Bambury said.
Bad idea.
You have free articles remaining.
"I thought about how other teams had done that and then got hurt by the other players," he said. "So then we decided not to and just go out and play our defense."
Good idea.
The defense kept Roginski in check and earned the Section III, Class D football title with a 16-12 win at the Carrier Dome Friday night.
Weedsport is scheduled to play the winner of Lansing-Deposit (Section IV) at noon on Sunday at the Carrier Dome in a regional.