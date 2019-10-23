Oct. 23, 1994
AUBURN — The game was over.
Done. Finished.
And so was the Auburn High football team.
Utica Proctor led 6-0 with 40 seconds left in the game on Friday and had possession of the ball on its own 30 after the Maroons had turned the ball over on downs.
All Raiders QB Adam Furner had to do was take the snap, kneel, let the clock run out and Utica would have its first win of the season, spoiling Auburn's first game in the renovated Holland Stadium.
But somehow fate lent a hand — or was that actually Rick Harwood's hand? The senior got a hand in to interfere with the snap and then beat out Furner for the loose ball.
Incredibly, the Maroons were still alive with 26 seconds left and the ball on the Utica 27. The first three plays saw Auburn only complete one short pass and burn 24 seconds off the clock.
There were two seconds left. It was fourth down. If ever a miracle was needed, this was the time for it.
Auburn quarterback Andy Sikora dropped back and threw the ball downfield toward a group of black and maroon jerseys. Just as Sikora got rid of the ball, the rush caught up with him.
Despite triple coverage, Maroon receiver Joe Richardson somehow came down with the ball in the end zone for the tying touchdown.
"I ran hard down the field and caught it and came down for the touchdown," Richardson said. "We did what we had to do."
"I saw when he came up with it but I didn't know if he came down with it," Sikora said. "It was unbelievable."
Now all the Maroons had to do was kick the extra point and an incredible win was theirs. But Eric Giannettino couldn't get the hold down for Dustin Mills and an improvised play went nowhere.
"The ball was wet and it rolled to the left," Giannettino said.
For the first time, the Auburn Maroons were going into overtime.
Utica's Alex Steele scored on third down from the Auburn 5, but the Maroons blocked the extra point to leave a 12-6 deficit.
Auburn's ball.
Running back Julius Peralta gained six yards on first down to get the ball to the four, but his next two carries only netted one yard.
It was fourth down from the Utica 3 and the Maroons had their backs to the wall again. Sikora rolled out to the right and threw low to Richardson, who made the sliding catch. Again, the Maroons had come through on fourth-and-everything.
This time Giannettino got the hold down and Mills boomed through the extra point to give Auburn an incredible, improbable 13-12 victory. Fans poured onto the field and the Maroons burst into celebration as the Raiders fell silent in disbelief.