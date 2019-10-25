{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Library aide Bobbie LaFratta finds the proper place for a book left unshelved at the Auburn High School library. More than 30,000 books and an extensive reference collection are available to Auburn students.

 The Citizen file

Oct. 25, 1994

AUBURN — At first glance, Auburn High School's library looks like any other school library.

There are books and magazines to browse through, newspapers and reference materials that will take you to other places.

But if you take a closer look at the high school library, you'll see that it's not your average high school resource room: Students have access to a four-year collection of The New York Times, hundreds of periodicals and a database system that virtually guarantees them access to any book they want to read.

And that's just the beginning. Also at students' fingertips are 30,200 books and an extensive reference collection — much of which is computerized.

"Our collection is quite strong," said Barbara Vincent, the library's media specialist. "Students can generally find what they need here. It virtually limits any excuse to say, ' I couldn't find it.'"

— Compiled by David Wilcox

