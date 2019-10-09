Oct. 10, 1994
The Buffalo Bills relearned a lesson on how to beat the Miami Dolphins: Keep Dan Marino off the field.
The Bills had the ball for more than 36 minutes in Sunday's 21-11 victory over the Dolphins, and when Marino is sitting on the bench, he isn't throwing touchdown passes.
Buffalo's defense did a great job shutting down Marino — the strong winds helped somewhat, too — taking away his deep threats, Mark Ingram and Irving Fryar.
The Dolphins were also hurt by the loss of running back Terry Kirby, who is very effective as a pass receiver out of the backfield. Keith Byars was a non-factor, and his dropped pass on third-and-long was important.
Thurman Thomas overcame a poor first quarter and fumble late in the second period to turn in a superb performance in the second half. In a way, he was the Bills' best defensive weapon because his time-consuming runs helped keep the Dolphins offense off the field.