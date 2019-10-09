{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Pressure from the Buffalo Bills defense shakes up quarterback Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins attack during AFC East action at Rich Stadium.

 The Citizen file

Oct. 10, 1994

(Oct. 9, 1994, newspaper not available)

The Buffalo Bills relearned a lesson on how to beat the Miami Dolphins: Keep Dan Marino off the field.

The Bills had the ball for more than 36 minutes in Sunday's 21-11 victory over the Dolphins, and when Marino is sitting on the bench, he isn't throwing touchdown passes.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Buffalo's defense did a great job shutting down Marino — the strong winds helped somewhat, too — taking away his deep threats, Mark Ingram and Irving Fryar.

The Dolphins were also hurt by the loss of running back Terry Kirby, who is very effective as a pass receiver out of the backfield. Keith Byars was a non-factor, and his dropped pass on third-and-long was important.

Thurman Thomas overcame a poor first quarter and fumble late in the second period to turn in a superb performance in the second half. In a way, he was the Bills' best defensive weapon because his time-consuming runs helped keep the Dolphins offense off the field.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0