Oct. 27, 1994
AUBURN — Unresolved insurance questions and delayed rehabilitation work have left the Wait building, which burned a year ago tomorrow, in limbo.
The $3.2 million claim city officials submitted on the building sparked a dispute between the city and its property insurance company, Chubb, along with the city's agent, Charles Adams.
The insurance company has refused to pay the claim, contending the city's policy only provided for $100,000 plus cleanup costs. But the city has maintained the company should pay for replacing the building.
In June, attorneys for the insurance company took depositions from 20 city officials to get to the bottom of the dispute.
But according to city attorney Andy Lalonde, Chubb hasn't made a decision whether it will pay the claim yet. Chubb is waiting for officials to sign their depositions and return them to the company, City Manager James Malone said.
Lalonde said Chubb has questions about what the city's coverage entailed and how the building, which the city doesn't own, came to be on the city's policy. The Wait building is owned by the Auburn Local Development Authority, which officials have described both as a development arm of the city and as a separate entity.