Oct. 23, 1994
(No paper Oct. 22, 1994)
CAYUGA COUNTY — Got a problem with government? Don't take it to the county building or even to Albany. Take it to the neighborhood diner.
A surprising number of county lawmakers as well as state Sen. Mike Nozzolio, R-Fayette, and Assemblyman Dan Fessenden, R-Ledyard, say they often discuss the public's business with constituents over a cup of coffee at the local diner.
"If you really want to know what's going on out there, go to the diner," said Legislator Earl Lamphere, R-Brutus.
David Dempsey, D-King Ferry, has two lunches a day in different restaurants in Genoa, King Ferry and Locke. Joe Michaud, R-Moravia, said he heads for Moravia's "dairy bowl" at the bowling alley every Saturday morning.
"You sit down there for an hour at a table for six. If someone comes in and wants to take a shot at you, they can," Michaud said.
Nozzolio, who traditionally has held town meetings with constituents in municipal buildings throughout the district, has recently started holding morning diner meetings as well.
He said a sign is tacked up on the door ahead of time so people know he will be there. "It's a good place to find out what's on their mind."
Fessenden agreed. The best way to keep in touch with constituents is in one-on-one meetings, he said.