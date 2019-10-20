Oct. 20, 1994
AUBURN — There appears to be little chance a compromise will be reached between the owner of Robinson Concrete and residents of Franklin Street, who claim the firm's trucks are a major factor in destroying what should be the residential character of the area.
In a meeting held in the council chamber of Memorial City Hall last night, Norm Chirco, legal counsel for Robinson owner Mike Vitale Sr., told a crowd of approximately 30 people he was prepared to seek a court injunction barring enforcement of the city's truck route ordinance should matters reach an impasse.
"If there's something we can do, let's talk about it," Chirco said. "If not, fine. We'll do it another way."
Should Robinson drivers begin getting tickets from city police enforcing the ordinance, Chirco said, "I'm going to court and getting an injunction."
But the majority of the Franklin Street residents at the meeting held convictions just as strongly the ordinance should be enforced.
"The truck traffic on Franklin Street over the past 25 years has gotten increasingly bad," said Scott Barnes, one of the residents opposed to permitting Vitale's trucks to use the street. Barnes cited high noise levels, pollution, dnager to children in the area, and cement trucks rolling down the road from 5:45 a.m. to 7 p.m.