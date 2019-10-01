Oct. 3, 1994
(No paper Oct. 1, 1994)
SENNETT — It was a combination of "something old, something new" when Bob Brimmer became Cayuga County's chief jail administrator in May.
While the job was a new one for this county, the 60-year-old Brimmer was well acquainted with its responsibilities. That's because he spent 32 years working for the state's Department of Corrections.
"I think he's made a very good transition, and he certainly has the respect of myself and the undersheriff. And this is what his employees are also saying," Cayuga County Sheriff Peter Pinckney said.
"He's instituted some new programs. His experience in corrections has definitely proven to be a benefit, and it's only been a few months that he's been here."
Born and raised in Dundee, Brimmer served three years in the Navy during the Korean War.
At 21, Brimmer moved to Elmira and began his career with the state's prison system.
During that time, he worked at 12 different facilities and was promoted to the position of lieutenant.
Brimmer moved to Auburn in 1980 and retired from Auburn Correctional Facility four years ago.
Afterwards, he drove a school bus and mowed lawns just to keep busy. But, he said, that just wasn't enough.
"I'm the kind of person that needs to be going," he said. "I can't just sit around and watch TV."