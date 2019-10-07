Oct. 7, 1994
AUBURN — Congressional candidate Rhea Jezer was pounding the pavement in Auburn.
Jezer is trying for the second time to unseat Rep. James Walsh, R-Syracuse, in the 25th Congressional District. She is running on the Democratic and Independent lines. The district includes Owasco, the eastern and northeastern part of Auburn and all of the Cayuga County towns north of Auburn.
The 54-year-old candidate started the day at a Skaneateles High School government class and moved on to Auburn, where she visited Schwartz Towers, the farmers market, the county office building and a "dress shop with petite sizes."
You have free articles remaining.
She also walked an estimated eight miles, knocking on doors and stopping people on the streets, looking for votes.
"You know, I'll actually miss this after the election," she said.
That kind of campaigning won Jezer 44 percent of the vote in 1992. And it gave her a chance to "get some exercise and decorating ideas."
People aren't used to candidates knocking on their doors these days, and the reaction is fabulous, Jezer said.