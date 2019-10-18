Oct. 17, 1994
(Oct. 18, 1994 paper not available)
LOCKE — Call it renewed respect for the dead.
Eighteen white grave markers stand in two ranks at the foot of the Old Village Cemetery, marked with names and dates of death. Some stones also carry birth dates and regimental affiliations.
You have free articles remaining.
The markers are a memorial to the men of Locke who fought in the Revolutionary War. They are there because of Ed Sharpsteen, Locke's highway superintendent, himself a former military man.
He has a dog-eared, well-handled list of 27 Revolution-era soldiers with notations like "Indian spy" and "Served — 10th regt." in the margins.
"A lot of these men served in more than one regiment," Sharpsteen said. "They'd plant their crops, go off and fight and come back to harvest them and they'd join up again."
The memorial is based on this list. Without Sharpsteen's interest, the lives of the men who served in this country's war of independence and who helped settle Locke would remain in obscurity.