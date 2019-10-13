Oct. 13, 1994
AUBURN — A 123-year tradition has come to an end in downtown Auburn. Marshall Brothers, one of the city's best-known names in retailing, is reopening in Skaneateles.
"I think it has a bright future," store owner Jim Marshall said. "I think things are looking up."
The menswear store, a Genesee Street landmark, was heavily damaged by fire in April. Marshall said he was looking for a smaller store, and the Skaneateles location, at 22 Jordan St., seemed to suit his needs.
You have free articles remaining.
"I didn't need as much space as I had on the corner in Auburn," he said. "I plan on carrying a smaller inventory and doing more special ordering."
The store will continue to carry what Marshall called better-end men's goods, including suits, topcoats and sport coats. He said he hopes to open Nov. 1.
Marshall said the steady pedestrian traffic, nearby municipal parking and full storefronts of Skaneateles appealed to him. He also said he hopes longtime Auburn customers would continue to patronize his shop.
"We had a long, successful run in Auburn," he said. "I'm hoping our Auburn customers will be able to come over here. We have a good clientele there."