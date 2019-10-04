{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

Oct. 5, 1994

(Oct. 4, 1994, paper not available)

Cows jostle one another for a closer look while being photographed in their pasture along Route 38 overlooking Owasco Lake.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

