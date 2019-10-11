Oct. 11, 1994
SENECA FALLS — It's not bye, bye American pie, in fact more people than ever are buying pies at the Rose Bakery in Seneca Falls.
The newest and second Auburn business to open a subsidiary branch in the village in the past six months (the first was Downtown Deli, which opened in February), Rose Bakery features all the goodies that have satisfied Auburnian taste buds for years.
Customers seeking the made-from-scratch baked goods enter the new bakery on Fall Street in a steady stream seeking doughnuts for breakfast, bread for lunch, cookies for snacks, pies and cakes for dinner.
Owner Mike Siracusa, who rises long before the sun, begins baking in Auburn. It's 3 a.m. as the warm, homey aromas begin wafting through the Genesee Street store.
Denise Siracusa says her husband loves to bake. That probably contributes to an ideal partnership between Mike and Denise. She doesn't bake at all. She likes to work the counter. "I get too much criticism if I bake," she said, adding, "I like to be with the people. I like selling."