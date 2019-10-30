Oct. 30, 1994
UNION SPRINGS — Daggetts is back. When the door of this venerable village coffee shop opens at 6 a.m. tomorrow on Route 90, after a three-year hiatus, it'll be deja vu all over again.
The new Daggetts is a bit of the old Daggetts, but Jeannette and Bob Vanderhoof will put their own stamp on it. The grill is still in place and breakfast and lunch will still be served, but the soda fountain is still there, albeit smaller. The Vanderhoofs have more tables, and won't carry greeting cards. The goal is still to serve 300 cups of coffee a day.
In 1964, Walt Daggett quit his $16,000-a-year job running the Acme Markets in Gouverneur. One day and one phone call later, he bought the business and moved to the lakeside village, ending up with a 45 percent cut in pay.
"I've never been sorry," he said.
Now the business that he and his wife, Phillis, grew over 27 years is back, in the hands of the Vanderhoofs. They plan to continue the tradition of the village coffee shop and gossip way station. Daggett has come out of retirement to help them on their way.