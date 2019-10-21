{{featured_button_text}}
Congressman Jim Walsh, Sheriff Peter Pinckney and Mayor Guy Cosentino try to dodge the rain while hitting the campaign trail along South Seward Street.

Oct. 21, 1994

AUBURN — Congressman James Walsh, R-Syracuse, braved the elements yesterday as he made his way through Auburn looking for votes.

Walsh is facing a challenge from Democrat and Independent Rhea Jezer in the November election. It is the second time Jezer has challenged Walsh. Two years ago, she garnered 44 percent of the vote after a tough fight for the district, which includes western and northwestern parts of Auburn and all Cayuga County towns north of Aurelius and Niles.

Walsh, joined by Mayor Guy Cosentino and Sheriff Peter Pinckney, spent much of yesterday visiting Auburn constituents. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

