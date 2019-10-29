Oct. 30, 1994
(No paper Oct. 29, 1994)
SYRACUSE — Weedsport Central head coach Ed Bambury likes defensive football, especially his own.
On Saturday afternoon at the Carrier Dome, his defense put on another clinic, holding Thousand Islands to just 50 yards on the ground and intercepting five passes as the Warriors advanced to the Section III, Class D championship game with a 15-7 victory.
"That's the way we've been playing all year," Bambury said. "We worked hard all week on stopping their running game and we felt confident we could. Their speed just scared me because all they needed was a crack."
Weedsport will now play Mohawk for the Class D championship on Friday at 6:30 p.m. at the Carrier Dome.
The Weedsport defense, which allowed only seven points in the first half this season, cracked just once — a 44-yard pass from quarterback Craig Beckwith to speedy Bob Clarke in the first quarter. But that was it.