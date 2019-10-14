Oct. 14, 1994
AUBURN — For Art Wenzel, what began with a comical streak of rebellion — stretching out in a lawn chair to watch city councilors in action at last night's council meeting — ended with his cheek smacked into the floor, his cuffed wrists twisted behind his back, and a few hours in jail.
Wenzel, with his usual neon flare, came to City Council last night with a mission. He called it a lawn chair protest, but the object seemed to have more to do with razzing the mayor than reclining.
It worked. Mayor Guy Cosentino called the police. Wenzel was arrested, handcuffed and charged with disturbance, second-degree harassment and resisting arrest. He should be arraigned this morning and could face up to a year in jail.
In the process, he managed to allegedly swing at, scratch and bite a police officer and excite a mini-rebellion at city hall with audience members shouting at officials.
Wenzel, incidentally, declared himself a candidate for governor last week; he's seeking write-in votes.
"Shame on you, Guy," audience members shouted to the mayor. "Go back to Rochester," they said to City Manager James Malone.
For a couple of years now, Wenzel has been a bee in the mayor's bonnet. And Cosentino has threatened to swat him on several occasions.
This conflict began at last week's council meeting, when Cosentino chastised Wenzel for bending up one of the new cushions that pad the benches in council chambers.
In protest, Wenzel brought in a full-length reclining lawn chair to council chambers last night. He looked comfortable and relaxed through a good part of the meeting. But apparently Councilor Ann Bunker's chair looked better. She was absent, so Wenzel took her seat — the one voters failed to give him when he ran against Bunker in last fall's election.
"Mr. Wenzel, I would ask that you get on the other side of the bar," the mayor said.
"Is there a city ordinance about that?" Wenzel asked, replaying the same exchange he had with Cosentino last week over bending up the cushions.
"No," the mayor said. "But if you disrupt the council once more, I will call the police."
"I'm not disrupting," Wenzel said, moving back to his lawn chair. "Proceed. Do what you've got to do, Guy."
"I will," Cosentino countered.
A few minutes later, Wenzel interrupted Cosentino to insert the word "dictate" into the mayor's description of how Malone manages. Cosentino banged his gavel to call for a five-minute recess and picked up the phone.