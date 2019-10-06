Oct. 6, 1994
AUBURN — A disappointed but undaunted Art Wenzel formally announced yesterday he will mount a write-in campaign for governor.
Wenzel, 37, is Auburn's best-known political gadfly. He has been making the rounds on local radio stations to promote his candidacy. He had hoped to kick off his campaign before television cameras and flocks of reporters. He was prepared to field insightful and probing questions.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead he settled for two reporters and a photographer and questions like, "Realistically, what do you think your chances are?"
Realistically, he admitted, not so good. A write-in campaign on such a large scale, with no money to promote it, is almost impossible. Still, Wenzel said, he will continue to fight.
"Sometimes I feel like a lone dove, trying to save everything. One person can make a difference, but it takes all the people to make a change."