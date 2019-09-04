Sept. 4, 1994
Lanietra Marino may not have been able to muscle her way onto Auburn High School's football team. But she may try kicking through the state law that she and a national advocate call sex discrimination.
Two weeks ago, a local panel decided that the 16-year-old junior couldn't try out for the team after she failed a physical fitness test that is supposed to show she can compete safely on the team.
But two of the three panel members who ruled against her used only the results of a physical fitness test in making their ruling. And that's against regulations outlined by the state commissioner of education. What's more, the law itself may be discriminatory, said Mary Hill, executive director of the National Association for Girls and Women in Sports.