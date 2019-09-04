{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

Lanietra Marino may have to get her kicks in through the legal system before trying to split the uprights on a football field.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 4, 1994

Lanietra Marino may not have been able to muscle her way onto Auburn High School's football team. But she may try kicking through the state law that she and a national advocate call sex discrimination.

Two weeks ago, a local panel decided that the 16-year-old junior couldn't try out for the team after she failed a physical fitness test that is supposed to show she can compete safely on the team.

But two of the three panel members who ruled against her used only the results of a physical fitness test in making their ruling. And that's against regulations outlined by the state commissioner of education. What's more, the law itself may be discriminatory, said Mary Hill, executive director of the National Association for Girls and Women in Sports.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags