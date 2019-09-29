Sept. 29, 1994
AUBURN — Most people who remember the names of all the bones in their bodies aren't in preschool.
But it's another story if you're talking about the children at Auburn's Montessori Children's House.
Called by one parent a "Harvard" school for children, the Montessori school boasts 29 preschool children who can name the bones in their bodies, list the 50 states and demonstrate concepts behind sophisticated math problems.
That's not all. In the first few weeks of the school year, the children are also learning some phrases in Spanish and can do the tango as they sing.
"It's incredible," said Dale DeRosa, who has sent her 7-year-old daughter, Danalee, to the school for the past three years. She said that one of her friends was so impressed by Danalee's knowledge that he said, "That must be a Harvard for kids."
The Montessori Children's House was opened 14 years ago by Gilda Yaw-Brower, who is the school's director but also teaches during the day. Based on research by Maria Montessori, the first children's house opened in Italy in 1907.