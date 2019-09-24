Sept. 26, 1994
(No paper Sept. 24, 1994)
Yesterday, under the afternoon sun of a warm fall day, the steps at Memorial City Hall stood silent. Families dressed in their Sunday best passed by the building en route to various local houses of worship.
Others spent their day off walking through the quiet, downtown streets.
Despite the occasional disruption of a passing car's engine or the sound of a child's laughter, an American flag could be heard flapping in a light breeze.
Dozens of white nationalists waving Confederate flags and swastikas.
And while there was a snow fence along the front of City Hall, it wasn't there for crowd control or some other emergency, but rather as a safety precaution warning the public of the removal and installation of new, concrete steps.
It was a sharp contrast to the scene that played out exactly one year earlier; a scene that catapulted Auburn to the height of national media attention and brought out the very best — and worst — in people.
Yesterday, Sept. 25, marked the one-year anniversary of the neo-Nazi march on Auburn.
It was a year ago yesterday that a small band of white supremacists barely escaped a seething, out-of-control mob in downtown Auburn.
Facing thousands of protesters on the edge of violence, the supremacists made several brief appearances and ran off.
In several instances, counter-demonstrators clashed with neo-Nazis, leaving at least two slightly injured.
Fewer than 25 neo-Nazis showed up. Police estimated 2,000 counter-demonstrators, the vast majority from out of town.
And every form of media — from print to reel, from local to national levels — descended upon the city to view, record and relay.
A full-scale riot was avoided only when police helped the supremacists escape from the back of city hall in two vans and a sedan.