Sept. 22, 1994
AUBURN — Politics, as they say, makes the world go around. It's in the home and the schools and, without question, the workplace.
The Booker T. Washington Center is no exception. Shrouded in deep political turmoil, the center has seen its short-lived director resign because, he claimed, he wasn't allowed to move the center forward. What followed was an exodus of board members and employees.
In the end, the children are the ones suffering with no place to go after school. The center, closed for three weeks now, isn't scheduled to reopen until Oct. 3.
The problem, according to sources who requested anonymity, is there are certain people behind the scenes who are calling the shots. And anyone who comes in and doesn't go along with those people finds life difficult and is forced to leave, they say.
"If you went against the norm (at BTW), you are going to be dead in the water before you ever started," said one source. "And it's going to remain that way unless somebody goes in there and changes it."
Even Robert Richardson, vice chairman of the BTW board, said, "I heard the same thing. I can't be sure. I don't know for sure."