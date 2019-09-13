Sept. 13, 1994
PORT BYRON — The school buses are back on a regular schedule today, after a week of limited busing due to the austerity budget.
After three previous budget defeats this year, enough residents turned out yesterday to pass the $76,000 transportation proposal by a comfortable margin of 835-581.
"I'm elated," said board member Patty Androsko of the successful poll.
"It really shows what a caring community we live in to pass transportation," she said, adding that this is one worry the district won't have.
"The kids can get to school and get home safely."
For the past week, children in grades kindergarten through eighth-grade living within two miles of school and high schoolers within three miles could not ride a bus.