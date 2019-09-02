Sept. 2, 1994
As part of the continuing war on drugs, search warrants executed early this morning on Grover Street yielded four arrests and a small amount of drugs. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Auburn Police Department and the New York State Police raided an apartment house at 5-7 Grover St. Police confiscated marijuana and crack cocaine and charged four Auburnians with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail) and unlawful possession of marijuana (a violation).