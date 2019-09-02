{{featured_button_text}}
Look back

State troopers and Auburn police search a Grover Street apartment house early in the morning.

 The Citizen file

Sept. 2, 1994

As part of the continuing war on drugs, search warrants executed early this morning on Grover Street yielded four arrests and a small amount of drugs. Shortly after midnight, officers from the Auburn Police Department and the New York State Police raided an apartment house at 5-7 Grover St. Police confiscated marijuana and crack cocaine and charged four Auburnians with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a class A misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail) and unlawful possession of marijuana (a violation).

— Compiled by David Wilcox

