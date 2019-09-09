Sept. 9, 1994
SENNETT — Almost exactly 18 years ago, a crowd of shoppers and VIPs attended the opening of the new Kmart in the Grant Avenue Plaza.
In February, the discount store will close its doors for good.
Local officials and residents reacted to the news yesterday with a mixture of optimism and sadness.
"That is a very handy store, especially for me and my wife," said Ray Baker, supervisor of the town of Sennett.
Echoing the thoughts of others, Baker, a farmer, said the new Wal-Mart, also on Grant Avenue, seems to be taking business away from Kmart.
"I was wondering if that was gonna happen. It seems like nobody's ever there," said Sennett resident Barb Funke yesterday afternoon as she headed into Kmart with her 4-month-old son.
"It's too bad."
An older couple, Mary and Michael Wasilenko of Perrine Street in Auburn, also shopped at Kmart yesterday.
"I'm surprised. It's the first I'd heard of it," Mary said of the plans to close the store. She expressed disappointment that her favorite Kmart would not be open much longer, although she sometimes shops at the Kmart in Fingerlakes Mall.