Sept. 19, 1994
(No paper Sept. 20, 1994)
GENOA — The last time Pete Saint saw his family was last September. He can't send them money and he can't go home to see them.
Saint is one of about 30 Haitian migrant workers hired to pick corn at Turek Farms. He's unhappy with the economic embargo the United Nations brought against Haiti to force out the military junta.
"I would like my president to go back. I would like President Clinton to help him go back. My country has too many problems. Too many people die."
Separated from their families and friends, out of touch with the day-to-day news, the local Haitians speculated Sunday about the situation in their homeland.
Reluctant to talk at first, they conferred among themselves in snatches of Haitian before volunteering any information about themselves, about their families, or about the volatile situation in Haiti.
They agreed that Jean-Bertrand Aristide, whom they refer to as their president, should be returned to power. They also agreed the United States should help him.