Sept. 5, 1994
(No paper Sept. 3, 1994)
Lucia Colella sees the worst side of life in her job as a welfare fraud investigator for the Cayuga County Department of Social Services.
"If I don't come into my office at the end of the day saying, 'Those lying, cheating scumbags,' my boss would think there's something wrong with me," Colella said.
But people who meet the petite 37-year-old Colella in her other jobs — tending bar in Moravia and working as a cocktail waitress in a bowling alley — know a different woman, one who is good-natured and enjoys a joke.
Though her full-time job isn't as much fun, she says she gets a great deal of satisfaction in busting those who cheat the taxpayers.
Colella said she got into investigations after earning a degree in criminal justice. Her father was an Auburn policeman and she followed in his footsteps.
An investigation usually starts with an allegation, often an anonymous tip, that someone isn't being straight with the department.
Colella said the most common cases are people who are working and not reporting their income, or unreported people living in the household — often people with an unreported income, too.