Sept. 16, 1994
(Sept. 17, 1994 paper not available)
Hundreds of employees from Auburn Correctional Facility participated in a two-hour informational picket yesterday afternoon to draw attention to ongoing concerns behind the prison walls: inmates throwing human waste at employees and the employees' inability to find out if that inmate has any diseases.
"We're hoping for results," corrections officer Steve Barrette said. "It's a one-sided issue. No one deserves this."
You have free articles remaining.
Joined by mothers and fathers, sons and daughters and spouses and grandchildren, many picketers wore white T-shirts with black lettering that read "We Won't Take No Sh--."
Others carried placards that read "Inmates Get Lawyers, Employees Get S---," "I'm afraid for my mother," and "Inmates have all the rights."
Picketers comprised a cross-section of the prison workforce, with corrections officers, nurses, counselors and teachers marching.
They discussed their concerns about contracting diseases — such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS — and the confidentiality law that forbids them to know an inmate's medical history.