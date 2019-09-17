{{featured_button_text}}
Employees of Auburn Correctional Facility held an informational picket outside the prison to heighten awareness of health concerns stemming from inmates throwing human waste.

Sept. 16, 1994

(Sept. 17, 1994 paper not available)

Hundreds of employees from Auburn Correctional Facility participated in a two-hour informational picket yesterday afternoon to draw attention to ongoing concerns behind the prison walls: inmates throwing human waste at employees and the employees' inability to find out if that inmate has any diseases.

"We're hoping for results," corrections officer Steve Barrette said. "It's a one-sided issue. No one deserves this."

Joined by mothers and fathers, sons and daughters and spouses and grandchildren, many picketers wore white T-shirts with black lettering that read "We Won't Take No Sh--."

Others carried placards that read "Inmates Get Lawyers, Employees Get S---," "I'm afraid for my mother," and "Inmates have all the rights."

Picketers comprised a cross-section of the prison workforce, with corrections officers, nurses, counselors and teachers marching.

They discussed their concerns about contracting diseases — such as tuberculosis, hepatitis and HIV, the virus that causes AIDS — and the confidentiality law that forbids them to know an inmate's medical history.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

