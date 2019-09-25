Sept. 25, 1994
AUBURN — Tommy Lennox was fed up.
Fed up with watching prospective tenants of his four-unit complex on Perrine Street point to the neighbors across the street and say they're scared to move in.
Fed up with the tenants he did have complaining about the constant traffic and loud music at the house across the street.
Fed up with women in the neighborhood being harassed by young men yelling obscenities and derogatory comments from the front porch across the street.
Fed up with pumping thousands of dollars into his property to bring it up to code, only to see the neighbors across the street chasing tenants away.
So last Wednesday, Lennox, owner of Lennox Tree Service, revved up one of his 3-foot Stihl chainsaws, walked across the street and applied the blade to the front door of 6 Perrine St.
Leaving behind some broken glass, twisted metal and scarred wood, he drove to the police station and turned himself in. There he was booked for menacing. On Friday, he pleaded guilty in city court and paid a $100 fine. He told the judge he knew what he did was wrong, but he just snapped from frustration.
"When you push me up against a wall, when you back me into a corner, I'll come out fighting," Lennox said Friday evening. "If they think they're going to drive me out, They've run into the wrong cowboy."
Other Perrine Street neighbors said they also feel threatened and think the house is full of drug dealers. Some residents said they're moving because of it.
But the head of the rented, single-family house in question said the whole issue boils down to race.
"White people see a lot of black people around with nice cars and loud music and immediately think drugs," Dot Love said. "But my kids have a lot of friends and I'd rather they be at my house than out on the streets."