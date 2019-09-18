Sept. 18, 1994
OWASCO — The ninth annual TomatoFest kicked off under threatening skies at Emerson Park.
Despite the occasional rain and the continued threat of showers, the first day of the weekend event attracted about 2,000 people, said Chair Laura Coburn.
The celebration continues today.
TomatoFest raises money to stock food agencies throughout the county for the upcoming year. Last year's event raised $18,000. And since its inception in 1986, TomatoFest has reaped $73,000.
The event also provides an opportunity for nonprofit organizations — including churches, the Little League and Habitat for Humanity — to raise funds through bake sales and activity booths. In addition, it allows local businesses a chance to strut their stuff.