Sept. 15, 1994
Now the entire state of New York has a chance to write in a vote for Art.
Cayuga County's best-known political gadfly Art Wenzel is taking on Gov. Mario Cuomo and his Republican challenger, George Pataki, this year.
Wenzel, a local music promoter and would-be public servant, announced at a Sept. 10 music festival in Fleming that he will mount a write-in campaign for governor this year.
With radio shock jock Howard Stern out of the race, Wenzel may be the most outrageous candidate in the arena this year. Best known for his splashy neon billboards, handbills and trousers, Wenzel has run for many offices over the last several years.
In the last Auburn school board election, Wenzel had his name on the ballot for the first time. But he has run as a write-in candidate for mayor, city councilor and U.S. Senate.
"I always get a heck of a lot of votes for state supreme court justice because it's the first line and people don't know how to write in," Wenzel said.
His slogan — "Bring a pencil write in Wenzel" — won him an award for best political slogan from the Syracuse New Times one year.