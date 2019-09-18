AUBURN — Janine Kloiber said that when her son first told her he wanted to set up a free library for other children, she felt she and her husband had succeeded as parents.
Leonard Kloiber, 5, earned over $220 over the past few months to get the library built. The wooden structure was installed Sept. 12 on his family's lawn at 4 Perry St. in Auburn.
In addition to taking books, people are also welcome to add them. The library was packed with about 50 books the afternoon of Sept. 13. Janine said she noticed some books had already been taken from the library when they checked earlier that day.
Leonard's idea was inspired earlier this year by the free library set up on the lawn of a house near the Creative Minds Montessori School in Auburn, where Leonard attends school, Janine said. Her son taught himself to read and loves the activity, she added, and she was impressed by Leonard's determination to see his endeavor through.
"He knows that not everyone is as fortunate as he is, and he wanted to make sure that everyone can share the joy of reading," Janine said.
In order to bankroll the project, Leonard sold lemonade at a stand throughout the summer, donated the money he received for his birthday and sold some of his toys. The family paid the registration to be officially recognized by Little Free Library, a nonprofit that helps people across the globe set up the free book exchanges.
McNabb's Woodworking Co. created the structure, and Leonard's father, Dirk Kloiber, installed it.
Leonard saved more than 100 books for the library. Some were donated by others, while many were his. With a grunt of effort Sept. 13, Leonard opened the doors to the library. He pointed out a book on "gross science" as one of his favorites. Later, sitting in his home, Leonard said he wanted to complete the project so "people wouldn't be sad that they didn't have any books."
Books and reading are extremely important to Leonard, Dirk said. Leonard has a routine at Seymour Library in Auburn where he grabs several books, his father continued. Once he's home, Leonard will place the books around himself, creating a "fortress around himself of books," or a "reading circle," Dirk said. Once Leonard is surrounded by the books, he'll simply start reading, and finish all of them in a few days, Dirk said. He's proud that Leonard personally selected many books from his own collection to be used for the library.
"It's hard to express how proud you are in words, because it's still a little unfathomable because he's 5 years old," Dirk said. "Like wow, would I have done that when I was 5 years old? Probably not."