Online auction supports Aurora Free Library
COMMUNITY

Online auction supports Aurora Free Library

Book ornament making

A book ornament workshop at the Aurora Free Library in February 2019.

 Dan Orzechowski

The Book Lovers' Ball, an annual fundraiser for the Aurora Free Library, is holding its auction online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The auction ends Sunday, Oct. 25. Items include a lakefront carriage house stay, a portrait studio and New York City hotel package, collectibles, MacKenzie-Childs merchandise and more.

There are also opportunities to contribute to the fundraiser as an angel donor, and be recognized on the library's website and social media.

For more information, visit bookloversball.com.

