Online concerts to honor Syracuse musician

An online concert honoring Syracuse street musician Elijah Harris Jr. will be held at 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.

Organized by musician and City Councilor Joe Driscoll, the concert will feature livestreamed 15-minute performances Colin Aberdeen, Irv Lyons Jr., Donna Colton and many more.

Harris, 62, was killed last week when he was struck by cars twice while riding his bicycle.

"Eli was a Syracuse legend and icon," Driscoll said in a news release. "He brought so many smiles, and so much joy to the people in Syracuse. It's only right that we come together and try to spread some love and joy, for the troubadour who gave us so much of both."

Another tribute will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, featuring Driscoll, Jack Brown and more at facebook.com/disruptionnetwork. The public is invited to view Harris' services remotely at noon that day at faroneandsoninc.com. A GoFundMe has also been set up to cover costs; it can be found by searching the site for "Funds for the family of Eli Harris Jr."

