COMMUNITY

Online fundraiser supports Auburn hospital employee

  • Updated
Vitetta

Theresa (Wise) Vitetta, left.

 GoFundMe

A GoFundMe is taking place for Theresa (Wise) Vitetta, an employee of Auburn Community Hospital who experienced a stroke and brain aneurysm on March 8.

Following an unsuccessful surgery at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse, Vitetta was transferred to Long Island Hospital for further treatment. 

The GoFundMe was set up by Lucia Vassallo, a close friend and relative of Vitetta's family. Any money raised will go toward food and travel expenses for the family as Vitetta undergoes treatment in Long Island, and eventually rehabilitation. 

So far, the fundraiser has generated almost $4,300 of its $10,000 goal.

For more information, visit gofundme.com/f/theresa-vitetta039s-medical-fund?utm_source=customer&amp;utm_medium=copy_link-tip&amp;utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.

