Online talent show open to CNY seniors
COMMUNITY

Online talent show open to CNY seniors

Community Living Advocates and Gwen's Helping Hands invite seniors in central New York to share their talents in the CNY Senior Talent Show 2020.

Open to everyone 55 and older in the area, the show will take place online. Seniors are invited to share videos up to six minutes in length of them singing, cooking, dancing or any other sort of performing, such as magic or poetry. Duets and groups can submit videos as well. Participants should say who they and where they're from with a sign or verbally, and follow COVID-19 safety precautions in their videos.

The videos will be shared throughout the month of December by Community Living Advocates and Gwen's Helping Hands on their Facebook and YouTube pages. Prizes will be awarded to the winners.

The registration deadline is noon Thursday, Nov. 19. The deadline to submit videos is Tuesday, Nov. 24.

For more information, call Gwen McCarroll at (315) 491-4188 or email gwenshelpinghands@gmail.com.

