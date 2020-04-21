'Only our luck': New Auburn mother shares challenges of childbirth during COVID-19

At the beginning of March, Tom and Beth Weaver returned to Auburn.
It was early in the year for them to end their winter in Florida, but they had a good reason: Their daughter, Allison Weaver, was due to give birth soon.
Tom and Beth weren't the only family ready to join Allison and her boyfriend, Zack Garrigan, for the birth of their first child at Auburn Community Hospital. Weaver, who's a nurse there, has a sister who's a nurse there, too. Garrigan's mom, meanwhile, works in medical records, one of his aunts works in finance and another aunt works in a lab at the hospital.
When Weaver and Garrigan welcomed Emery Rose Garrigan into the world at 6:19 p.m. Thursday, however, they were the only ones who could do so.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the need for social distancing to slow its spread, the Auburn hospital has limited visits to one person for labor and delivery, pediatric patients, patients with disabilities or dementia, and imminent end-of-life situations. No other visitation is allowed.
Even Weaver and Garrigan's relatives couldn't come from their departments within the hospital to see the newest addition to their family.
Being a nurse, Weaver understands the policy, she told The Citizen. But she and Garrigan still can't help being "selfishly upset" that it kept their family from sharing such a milestone with them.
"'Only our luck' is what we kept saying about this," she said.
Weaver and Garrigan held a FaceTime call with their parents before she went into labor. The two considered holding a call during the delivery, so their family could at least witness it remotely, and the hospital offered to set it up. But Weaver wanted the full attention of the father of her child, she said, and not him worrying about holding a phone. She also didn't know how long the delivery would last. Indeed, after pushing for three hours, she gave birth to the 7-pound, 14.8-ounce Emery Rose via Cesarean section.
Weaver has remained at the hospital since then due to complications, she said. She's confined to her room, another coronavirus precaution. But she and Garrigan have been FaceTiming with their parents a couple times a day. They're experiencing Emery Rose's first days through pictures. And, like Weaver, they understand why they can't experience them in person. Just as she's scared of her newborn catching the virus, her family is scared of spreading it to her. That's also why she and Garrigan were "counting down the days" until she went into labor: Along with her being a nurse, he's a corrections officer. So both are essential workers in environments that are vulnerable to the pandemic.
The new parents will talk to their pediatrician about minimizing Emery Rose's exposure to the virus. For family visits, they plan to use the glass door to their house to maintain distance. Weaver was able to forget about the pandemic in the hospital, she said, even though it's the reason her and Garrigan's family weren't in the delivery room with them.
But now, after giving birth during a pandemic comes the next challenge: raising a child during one.
"Now that she's born we just plan on going home and keeping to ourselves," Weaver said. "It's all still surreal, really."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
