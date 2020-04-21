'Only our luck': New Auburn mother shares challenges of childbirth during COVID-19

"'Only our luck' is what we kept saying about this," she said.

Weaver and Garrigan held a FaceTime call with their parents before she went into labor. The two considered holding a call during the delivery, so their family could at least witness it remotely, and the hospital offered to set it up. But Weaver wanted the full attention of the father of her child, she said, and not him worrying about holding a phone. She also didn't know how long the delivery would last. Indeed, after pushing for three hours, she gave birth to the 7-pound, 14.8-ounce Emery Rose via Cesarean section.

Weaver has remained at the hospital since then due to complications, she said. She's confined to her room, another coronavirus precaution. But she and Garrigan have been FaceTiming with their parents a couple times a day. They're experiencing Emery Rose's first days through pictures. And, like Weaver, they understand why they can't experience them in person. Just as she's scared of her newborn catching the virus, her family is scared of spreading it to her. That's also why she and Garrigan were "counting down the days" until she went into labor: Along with her being a nurse, he's a corrections officer. So both are essential workers in environments that are vulnerable to the pandemic.