Onondaga Community College announces Cannabis Education Program

Onondaga Community College has announced a partnership with the Cleveland School of Cannabis to offer a new Cannabis Education Program.
The program will offer students workforce certification in one or more of the areas of cultivation science (horticulture, pest remediation), dispensary training (operations, CBD, the history of cannabis, advocacy) and extractions (edibles, mechanical extractions, post-processing). The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the industry, which in New York is expected to create up to 60,000 jobs by 2027 following the state's legalization of recreational cannabis in 2021.
The program's classes are online and self-paced. There are no start or end dates, giving students the ability to complete the program whenever they wish. Instruction aligns with state rules and regulations.
For more information on the program, visit sunyocc.edu/cannabishub-occ.