Onondaga Community College announces Cannabis Education Program

The program will offer students workforce certification in one or more of the areas of cultivation science (horticulture, pest remediation), dispensary training (operations, CBD, the history of cannabis, advocacy) and extractions (edibles, mechanical extractions, post-processing). The program offers a comprehensive introduction to the industry, which in New York is expected to create up to 60,000 jobs by 2027 following the state's legalization of recreational cannabis in 2021.