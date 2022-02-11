Onondaga Community College seeks participants for new Maker Faire

Onondaga Community College will host the inaugural Maker Faire this spring at the SRC Arena, and it's looking for makers from the area to participate.

Hobbyists, tinkerers, crafters, artists, scientists, cosplayers, robotics experts, DIYers and more are wanted for the event to showcase what they do. The deadline to sign up is March 1.

The event, presented by the college and the Technology Alliance of Central New York, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 2. It is estimated to attract more than 1,000 attendees. The Maker Faire originated in 2006 in the San Francisco Bay Area as a project of the editors of Make magazine, and has since grown into a worldwide network of events.

For more information, to sign up to participate or to purchase tickets, visit syracuse.makerfaire.com.

