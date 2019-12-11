AUBURN — Since its opening, a new gym in downtown Auburn has focused on offering classes that are high-intensity and adjustable.
Auburn natives Chris Conley and his wife, Courtney, opened CNY FITness in Genesee Center just after Labor Day weekend.
Chris leads the 30- and 45-minute workouts there, which are done mostly by utilizing a person's body weight.
"We don't really use machines," Courtney said.
Instead, the Conleys use dumbbells and medicine balls to lessen the learning curve for new gym-goers and members. They also try to keep class sizes small and focused, about six to eight people.
Before opening CNY FITness, Chris worked as a trainer in the area for almost seven years and earned certification in CrossFit training. His classes keep the intensity and interval approach of CrossFit, he said, but without the weightlifting aspect.
You have free articles remaining.
The CNY FIT 30-minute workout combines gymnastics, body weight and light lifting movements, while the 45-minute class works on building strength. Chris and Courtney recommend the popular 30-minute class for people who are new to the gym or working out.
After gym-goers take an hour-long preparation course, they'll be ready for CNY FIT 60 — a more intense workout that incorporates cardio, power lifting and Olympic lifting.
Chris said much of what the gym offers is class-based.
"They're all modifiable," he said, adding that exercises can be substituted if they don't agree with someone's physical impairments. "We have a lot of rehab people who have shoulder issues, knee issues."
One section of the gym that faces South Street is used for smaller groups and strength training, while the other side has machines and is often used for larger classes or cardio, Courtney said.
One of the sayings Chris said he plans to put on the wall at CNY FITness encourages gym-goers to make their workout the best hour of the day.
"It's more of that philosophy of just, come in, work hard and see you tomorrow or the day after," Chris said.