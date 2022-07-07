 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HISTORY

Opendore to host video premiere, cobblestone presentation

  • 0
Opendore 1.JPG

Opendore, the newly restored former Isabel Howland house in Sherwood.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Opendore in Sherwood will host a video premiere and a presentation on cobblestone buildings at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the historic site, 2956 Route 34B, Sherwood.

The 15-minute video, by Peter Carroll, showcases the evolution of Opendore from Isabel Howland's home to a dilapidated building to a restoration by the Howland Stone Store Museum that was completed last year. It will be followed by the presentation by mason Paul Briggs, which is presented by the Preservation Association of Central New York. He will talk cobblestone techniques, restoration and existing local structures.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

New York's 1st legal marijuana crop sprouts under the sun

New York’s recreational marijuana market is beginning to sprout, literally. Thin-leafed plants are stretching toward the sun in farms around the state. In a novel move, New York gave 203 CBD hemp growers first shot at cultivating marijuana destined for legal sales, which could start by the end of the year. Big indoor growers are expected to join later. Giving a head start to hemp growers is an unusual way to gear up a marijuana market. States typically rely initially on their existing medical growers, as New Jersey did for its launch earlier this year.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Can a 'reset relationship' help cure a broken heart?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News