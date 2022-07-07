Opendore to host video premiere, cobblestone presentation

Opendore in Sherwood will host a video premiere and a presentation on cobblestone buildings at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, at the historic site, 2956 Route 34B, Sherwood.
The 15-minute video, by Peter Carroll, showcases the evolution of Opendore from Isabel Howland's home to a dilapidated building to a restoration by the Howland Stone Store Museum that was completed last year. It will be followed by the presentation by mason Paul Briggs, which is presented by the Preservation Association of Central New York. He will talk cobblestone techniques, restoration and existing local structures.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.