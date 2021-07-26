Operator of Auburn nursing facility recognized

Loretto, which operates nursing facility The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, has been named the inaugural recipient of the Empowerment Champion recognition by JobsPlus!

The title of Empowerment Champion recognizes employment partners who align with the mission of JobsPlus! through consistent hiring, retention and growth of its job seekers.

Over a period of three years, Loretto collaborated in an onboarding process that resulted in an 88% placement rate (out of 467 referrals) for JobsPlus! job seekers, resulting in a 76% reduction in those public assistance cases. The regional nursing home operator is responsible for more than 750 hires over the course of its partnership with JobsPlus! Director Steve Vonderweidt said.

"Loretto views their workforce as an asset to be valued and developed, and that's what makes them stand out as an empowerment champion and valued employment partner," Vonderweidt said in a news release. "However, it's how they understand and embrace the individual employees' needs that makes them worthy of this distinction. Even post-employment, they've engaged with us to resolve situations that arise with our jobseekers like daycare, homelessness, and transportation to ensure barriers are removed to retain employment."