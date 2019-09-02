A training on responding to opioid overdoses and administering nalaxone will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in the Community Room of Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius.
AURELIUS — Nearly a dozen people visited the Fingerlakes Mall Monday to learn how to adminis…
The training will teach first responders, likely witnesses to opioid overdoses and other community members how to recognize and respond to suspected overdoses using nalaxone (brand name Narcan). Participants will also learn how to obtain the overdose medication at little to no cost.
The training is free and open to the public. It is supported by the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services.
For more information, or to register, call (315) 255-1188 or email marketing@fingerlakesmall.com.