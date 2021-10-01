 Skip to main content
Opioid project to present educational series for pharmacists
HEALTH

Opioid project to present educational series for pharmacists

HEALing Communities
Provided

The HEALing Communities Study of Cayuga County is partnering with three other counties participating in the study, as well as the Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, to present a free virtual continuing education series to pharmacists interested in how they can help reduce the impact of the opioid epidemic in their communities.

The series will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Oct. 3, 17, 24 and 31. It will be led by a team of multidisciplinary experts working to end the epidemic in New York state, and continuing education credits will be available for participants. Topics will include COVID-19 impacts on the epidemic, naloxone, medication treatment, harm reduction and legal consideration.

“It is important to my staff and me because the opioid epidemic is a huge concern in our community,” said Richard Pinckney, pharmacist and owner of Rx City Pharmacy in Auburn, in a news release. “Any information or knowledge gained will be an asset to our clients and the healing of the entire community.”

For more information, or to register, visit cayugacounty.us/pharmacyconference or pharmacyce.acphs.edu/user/login.

